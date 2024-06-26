Illicit Drugs Worth 7,362kg Seized, 109 Offenders Convicted In Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has confiscated 7,362.645kg of illicit substances and convicted 109 offenders out of 1,165 arrests conducted in Kaduna State since June 2023.

Samaila Danmallam, Commander of the NDLEA, Kaduna State Command, disclosed this to journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday to commemorate the United Nations International Day Against Illicit Drug Abuse and Trafficking.

The theme for the 2024 commemoration, which is held annually on June 26 to celebrate the Day, is “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”.

According to Danmallam, the command confiscated 3,147.820kg of cannabis, 0.225kg of heroin, 0.457kg of cocaine, 0.674kg of methamphetamine, 108.442kg of tramadol, and 4.105.027kg of psychotropic substances during the review period.

He also provided a breakdown of the 1,165 people arrested, stating that there were 1,119 men and 46 women.

According to him, out of the 1,165 people arrested, the command prosecuted 203 and convicted 109 of them.

Danmallam reported that the command’s drug demand reduction project had achieved great success in anti-drug sensitization, treatment, and rehabilitation of drug abusers.

He remarked that the command rehabilitated 76 people and counselled 67 more over the time period under evaluation.

READ MORE: Cubana Chief Priest Forfeits N10m To FG, Campaign Against Naira Abuse

The commander went on to say that the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was intended to strengthen action and cooperation in the goal of creating a drug-free society.

“This year’s World Drug Day campaign recognises that effective drug policies must be rooted in science, research, full economic, and health implications of drug use,

“This year’s theme, “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”, is a call to raise awareness, advocate for investment, empower communities, facilitate dialogue and collaboration, and promote evidence-based policymaking.

“It is also a call to engage communities, empower youths, and promote international cooperation,” he said.