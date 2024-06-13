I’m Also Chasing The Grammy You’re After – Portable Berates Davido For Giving Him ‘Bad Advice’

Habeeb Okikiola, often known as Portable, a Nigerian artist, has accused his colleague Davido of offering him ‘bad advise’ during their recent dinner outing in the United States.

The singer stated that Davido, who is signed to Sony Music, urged him not to join the label and instead suggested that he sign with Empire.

Portable accused Davido of foul play, claiming that he is seeking a Grammy like him, but that the DMW chairman is pressuring him to join a label that may not help him win the award.

Speaking during a recent live session, shared on Instagram on Thursday, Portable said:

“You are signed to Sony Music, but you’re giving me bad advice in America to get signed to Empire and collect advance. The same Grammy you’re chasing is what I’m also chasing.”

The controversial musician added that he favours assistance who are sincere and will not listen to rumour or give him bad advise.

“Olamide helped me directly, Skepta gave me a verse, money, shoes, clothes and still linked me up with big fashion brands. That’s the kind of helper I want from God not someone who will be following mouth,” he said.

Watch him speak below…