“I’m Catholic But My Mum Is A Redeemed Pastor” – Odumodublvck Spills

Tochukwu Ojogwu, a Nigerian rapper better known as Odumodublvck, has revealed some information about his spiritual upbringing.

According to the artist, he belongs to both the Redeemed Christian Church of God and the Catholic Church.

During his appearance on Madame Joyce’s “Cocktails & Takeaways” podcast shared on X Thursday, Odumodublvck disclosed that he is a practicing Catholic and that his mother is a Redeemed preacher.

“My mum is a Redeemed Pastor and I’m a Catholic. That’s why I always wear a rosary,” he explained.

The rapper disclosed that he has been investing in himself because he wants to stay consistent.

“I am investing in myself. I need to be hot in the next 5 years.”

“People see an artist. When I look into the mirror, I see a warrior.”