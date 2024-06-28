“I’m Now Safe, Recovering” – BBNaija’s Daniella Peters Recounts Terrifying Kidnapping Ordeal

Daniella Peters, a Big Brother Naija star, has assured her followers that she is safe after surviving a kidnapping attempt in Abuja.

It would be recalled on June 21, 2024 Daniella issued an SOS request in a statement on her social media page explaining that she had booked a cab and became suspicious of the driver’s movement during the trip.

The driver refused to stop upon her request.

She eventually jumped out of the moving vehicle and sustained injuries which she subsequently treated.

In a viral video posted to her Instagram page on Thursday, the reality gave an update about the incident.

Daniella thanked the public for their rapid response to her SOS and informed her fans that she was safe.

She said,

“Hello everyone, I am making this video to address my last post concerning near kidnapping experience that I encountered last week Friday. I want to thank everyone who has shown concern by commenting, calling and tagging the necessary organisations to ensure that this matter was handled urgently.

“I have been to the police station and back to the hospital. I thank the police for handling this matter thoroughly. As we speak the cab driver has confessed to everything I said.”

Captioning the video, she wrote,

“I’m now safe and recovering. God bless you all. Be safe.”

Watch her speak below…