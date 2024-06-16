Former president, Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is pleased that more Nigerians have returned to farm to grow more food and feed the nation amid economic hardship.

Buhari who made this known on Sunday, while addressing journalists in Daura, after Eid prayer in Katsina State, stressed that uncontrolled population growth was a matter for concern.

He appealed to Nigerians to make the country self-reliant by continue to grow their food and buy local made products.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that this was contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

The statement partly reads: “I use this occasion to make an appeal to all citizens to make Nigeria self-reliant.

“Let us grow our own food. We have shown that we can do it. This is not the time to relent when we see prices going up.

“Let us buy what is produced in the country. The foundation of a prosperous and stable country has been laid by successive governments, and I encourage our youth, in particular, to continue to play an active role in various nation-building efforts.

“I urge the youth of the country to seek to know about the founding fathers of the nation, the important personalities of their regions, and derive inspiration from them.”