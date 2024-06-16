“I’m Proud Of The Dual Role I Play” – Tonto Dikeh Hails Herself On Father’s Day

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has created a stir on the internet as she celebrated herself on Father’s Day.

The mother of one took to Instagram on Sunday to wish herself a happy Father’s Day and post new images.

She remarked that she is honouring the power, love, and dedication she provides to her family on a daily basis.

The movie star expressed her pride in the dual position she plays in her family and the boundless love she has to offer.

Tonto praised herself and all the outstanding men and women making a difference.

She went on to thank God for resources, blessings, health, and love.

She wrote,

“Happy Father’s Day to me! Celebrating the strength, love, and dedication I bring to my family each day. I’m proud of the dual role I play and the endless love I give. Here’s to me and all the amazing women and mën making a difference!

Grateful to God for resources, blessings, good health, and love..

MAMADEPAPA”.

