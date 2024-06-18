In My Time, Cultism Used To Be In The University But Now It’s In The Music Industry – Terry G

Gabriel Oche Amanyi, also known as Terry G, a popular Nigerian singer, has alleged that cultism has now dominated the Nigeria’s music industry.

The ‘Akpako Master’ bemoaned that people like him who aren’t cults can’t work in Nigeria’s music industry anymore.

Speaking on the most recent Afrobeats Podcast episode, which was released on X Monday, Terry G predicted that if cultism is eliminated, there will be harmony in the music business once more.

He said, “In my time [when I held sway], cultism used to be in the universities. But it has entered into the music industry now. If we can remove it from the music industry, we would be [one] family again.

“But if there’s frat [confraternity] in the music industry, people like us who are not cultists cannot operate anymore.

“When we held sway, there were people doing cultism but it wasn’t violent. It was about love. They said it was for solidarity propose.

“But now, I can see the same family fighting themselves. So that’s just the major problem of the Nigerian music industry. A lot of musicians are even scared to do music. They want to do cult before they do music now because that would paved way for them than the music. Let’s try and reduce the rate of cultism in the music industry.”