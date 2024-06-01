“In My Time, Having Child Out Of Wedlock Could End Your Career” – D’banj

Popular Nigerian musician D’banj has discussed the moral disparities between musicians of his generation and those of today.

The ‘Koko Master’ observed that there is a significant gap between the moral compass of his generation’s musicians and that of today.

He revealed that he occasionally calls his colleague 2Baba, who was embroiled in scandals for having children out of wedlock years ago, to jokingly chastise him for not urging him to do the same.

D’banj said that, unlike his generation, where having a child out of wedlock may jeopardise one’s career, celebrities are now celebrated for having children out of marriage.

In an interview with The Beat FM in Lagos, which was posted on YouTube on Friday, the Koko Master stated,

“Our generation was so hard. If you had a child out of wedlock, your career could just end. But now everybody is just embracing it.

“I am angry. Sometimes I call 2Face to chide him for not encouraging me back then because it is something different when you now see them celebrating with their kids. They are in their 30s and their kids are teenagers.

“But I think it goes beyond people, it goes to your state of mind: Are you mentally and financially ready? You don’t have to have everything in the world, if you’re ready to embrace what is coming to you, I think that is the best.”

Watch the interview below…