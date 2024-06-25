Inflation: Can’t Afford The Now Costly Fresh Pepper? Consider Five Other Options For Your Cooking

Fresh peppers sure do add vibrant color, crunch and distinct flavor to many dishes.

However, there are times that fresh peppers are not available or suitable for a meal; and also given the recent rate of items in the market, the prices of fresh peppers and the quantity is definitely a conversation for another day.

Fortunately, there are numerous alternatives that can replicate the heat, sweetness and texture in your dishes.

Experimenting with different alternatives, can lead to exciting culinary discoveries ensuring your meals remain delicious even without fresh peppers.

This article highlights five substitutes for fresh peppers.

Dried peppers

Dried peppers come in various forms such as whole dried peppers, flakes or ground into powder. They can be rehydrated to make it easier to use if it’s not already grinded. Dried peppers provide a deep, rich flavor and concentrated heat that can enhance many dishes.

Paprika

Paprika is a fantastic substitute for fresh peppers. It’s like a secret weapon in the kitchen!. It’s a vibrant red spice made from dried and ground peppers. It adds a beautiful color and mild, sweet flavor to dishes. It doesn’t provide the same level of spiciness as fresh peppers, but it sure would very much enhance the taste of your food. You can sprinkle it on roasted veggies, soups, or even use it as a rub for meats.

READ MORE: “You People Tried To Kill Me With Pepper Soup” – Outgoing French Ambassador Tells Nigerians

Hot sauce

Hot sauce is something you can make from the comfort of your home using spices like chili powder, garlic powder, vinegar and salt. Homemade hot sauce allows you to customize the spiciness level and flavors just the way you want it.

Ginger

Fresh ginger has a spicy and aromatic flavor that can compliment dishes where peppers are used. Grated or minced, ginger can be used in place of peppers in many recipes. Ginger tends to have a very strong flavor.

Carrots

Carrots can be used in place of fresh peppers by shredding or grating them and adding them to dishes where peppers would typically be used, such as stir-fries, salads, and sauces. They add a sweet and crunchy texture making them a good substitute.