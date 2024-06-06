Inmate Escapes From Sapele Correction Centre, Security Beefed Up

Security at the Sapele Correction Centre in Delta State has been stepped up following the escape of an inmate, Paul Michael.

According to The PUNCH, Michael was detained at the correctional facility following his suspected involvement in the death of Kelly Onojaiyefe, a furniture apprentice in Oghara town, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

It was discovered that the accused fled suspiciously during the weekend, a day after the new Controller of the State Correction Service, Mr Raymond Neagu, took office.

Mr Ikechukwu Iloba, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the escape on Wednesday and stated that the command was still probing how the accused escaped despite tight security at the correctional facility.

He said, “The controller is peeved by the development and has immediately launched investigations over the incident.

“The command will not sweep the matter under the carpet as Controller General Zone G had ordered investigations into the escape, to know the remote and immediate cause of the incident.

“The controller has set up an investigative team and he is the chairman of the team under the instructions of Controller General, Zone G and whoever is found culpable will be sanctioned accordingly.”

Iloba stated that the command had dispatched a search squad to apprehend the escapee, and that there was no cause for panic.

He mentioned that the controller had instructed the commander of the squadron to strengthen the correctional facility while they awaited the conclusion of the investigation.