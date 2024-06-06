inq. Nigeria Scoops Multiple Awards at ABoICT

Lagos, Nigeria; May 27, 2024: In recognition of its significant contributions to the ICT sector in Nigeria, inq. Nigeria has been honoured with three prestigious awards at the 15th edition of the Africa Beacon of ICT Merit & Leadership (ABoICT) Award ceremony held in Lagos. The company was voted “ICT Company of the Year,” “Enterprise Broadband Services Provider of the Year,” and “Emerging Technology Provider of the Year.”

The special award committee, tasked with selecting organizations and individuals excelling in ICT solutions and services, recognized inq. Nigeria for consistently delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive the success of Nigeria’s emerging digital economy.

Receiving the awards on behalf of inq. Nigeria, Managing Director Mr. Ifeanyi Akosionu said, “It is an honour to receive these recognitions from ABoICT. These awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of the entire team at inq. Nigeria, who show up daily despite strong macroeconomic headwinds to support our ever-growing base of enterprise clients, partners, and community. We are resolute in our commitment to placing technology and innovation at the forefront of resilient digital transformation growth for our most valued customers by deploying cutting-edge intelligent connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise transformation with AI solutions to meet the growing demands of the Nigerian business community.”

He added, “These honours show that we are innovating beyond the conventional, which has earned us these awards consistently for about a decade. Our goal is to continually improve, sustain a culture of innovation, and drive the advancement of Nigeria’s economy with products and services that support growth and development.”

In his welcome address at the event, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Nigeria CommunicationsWeek Mr. Ken Nwogbo stated, “The awards and lecture series are designed to highlight efforts to place Nigeria on the global information and communications technologies map and honour individuals and organisations that have significantly contributed to the growth and development of the Nigerian ICT sector.”

It is noteworthy that inq. Nigeria has frequently been recognized with prestigious ABoICT awards since its inception. Last year, the company also won in the categories of Enterprise Broadband Services Provider and Emerging Technology Company of the Year.

About inq.

inq. is a leading-edge solutions provider with a presence in over seven African countries (Nigeria, Botswana, Zambia, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa, and Malawi). inq. Nigeria offers cutting-edge solutions across four major service categories: Cloud Solutions, Digital Solutions, Security Solutions, and Intelligent Connectivity.

For more information, please visit: ng.inq.inc