Insecurity: FG Has No Political Will To End Banditry, Tinubu Isn’t Well Informed – Zamfara Gov

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, lamented over the security challenges facing the Northern part of the country.

Governor Lawal stated that the Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not well informed about the security issues affecting nation.

He added that lack of political will is another reason why terrorism continues to grow in Zamfara State.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, on Tuesday, the governor noted that if government is committed, banditry will end in two weeks.

He said: “Sometimes, when you’re really helpless. When you need them (security agents), they are not there. Even when they are there, they are given certain instructions on what to do and not what to do.

“In two weeks, we can take care of the situation but the political will is not there. We know who they (bandits) are. We know where they live. It’s just that there is no political will.”

When asked if President Tinubu is receiving accurate information about the security system in Nigeria,

Governor Lawal said: “Based on the conversation we had, the answer is no. And I had to explain everything to him, what we are going through and what needs to be done.

“Zamfara state has become the hub of banditry in northern Nigeria. If you can take care of Zamfara today, believe me, you’d have solved 90 percent of the banditry issue in northern Nigeria as a whole.

“If we are committed, if we are serious, we can take care of this situation within two weeks maximum. But the political will is not there.”

“In most cases, you get frustrated in terms of where you get help from. When you need these people, they would be nowhere to be found. And therefore the best thing to do is to set up that kind of security outfit.