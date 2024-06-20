Insecurity: Military Deserves Commendation For Protecting Nigeria — Reps

The House of Representatives Committee on Defence, on Wednesday, commended the military for working “relentlessly” to protect the nation.

Babajimi Benson, Chairman of the Committee, via a statement, said the military has recorded many successful operations across the country.

According to him, the successes achieved in various theatres of operations across the country underpins the bravery, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of the nation’s military to protecting Nigerians.

“The recent successes of our Armed Forces in various operations across the country are highly commendable. These victories not only reflect the strategic prowess of our military leadership but also the dedication and bravery of our soldiers, airmen, and ratings.

“We owe them a debt of gratitude for their relentless efforts to protect our nation,” the statement read.

Pinpointing the success of the military in the fight against insurgency and banditry, Benson said troops under the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have continually neutralised terrorist groups in the Lake Chad region through a series of daring operations.

He added that: “In one of such operation conducted on 15 June 2024, several terrorists were neutralized and 34 women and children were rescued from insurgents.

“Additionally, in Abia State’s Ihechiowa community of Arochukwu Local Government Area the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other security agencies, have impressively intensified their efforts against the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“Our troops raided and cleared IPOB/ESN camps in the Umudi Forest and Umuaku areas of Umunneochi Local Government Area (LGA), thereby liberating the communities from the clenches of miscreants and terrorists.

“Similarly, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, the Chairman noted that the Nigerian Navy Ship Soroh discovered and deactivated an illegal refining site in the Isonogbene area of Brass Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

“This site contained unspecified quantities of stolen crude oil and illegally refined AGO. This operation underscores the Nigerian Navy’s proactive efforts to protect national assets and ensure the sustainable management of Nigeria’s natural resources.

“In addition, the Nigerian Air Force carried out impressive airstrikes on June 17, 2024, in Katsina State, resulting in the elimination of over 80 terrorists. These strikes, along with previous ones in various parts of the northwest and northeast, have significantly disrupted terrorist activities and enhanced the safety of several communities for their residents.”

He however pledged the Committee’s support for the personnel of the armed forces, saying their welfare will the prioritised.

“The House of Representatives remains committed to supporting our Armed Forces in every possible way.

“We understand the importance of providing adequate resources and legislative backing to ensure the effectiveness of our military operations.

“Rest assured, we will continue to prioritize the welfare, training, and equipment needs of our troops to maintain their operational readiness and efficiency,” he assured.