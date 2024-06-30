Insecurity Worse Under Buhari Than Tinubu – Shehu Sani



Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has opined that the insecurity the north is grappling with was worse under the administration ex-President Muhammadu Buhari than President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He stated this while speaking at the 40th anniversary and Reunion of ’84’ set of Kagara Old Boys Association, an association of old students of Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The event held at Ahmadu Bahago Secondary school, Minna on Saturday.

Sani, who said the meeting was to allow the old boys share memories and brainstorm on how to see to reopening of the school, said security challenges would be completely addressed if government shows the desired commitment.

The college has been shut down since the invasion of the school by bandits in 2021 where which some were abducted during the incident.

His words: “The security challenges would be over in the whole country because what we have now is better than the one we had during the Buhari administration. There are every evidence that many of the top terrorists have been eliminated by our security forces. And if you compare what we are having today to what we have had yesterday, it is still the best.

“Under Buhari administration, we had series of attacks on schools including attacks on Green Field University, Kaduna, Bathel Batist school, Kaduna, Government Science College, Kagara, Federal Government Girls’ College, Yauri, Federal School of agricultural Mechanisation, Mando, Government Secondary school, Kankara, Government Secondary school, Jangibe, all under Buhari administration. So, we are hopeful that things would be better.”

Sani said while he supported the temporary relocation of Government Science College, Kagara, as suggested by the Niger State Government, the school should be moved back to Kagara as soon as the security situation in the area improves.

“It is unfortunate that the schools that produced some of the best hands in the history of this country are today the ruins of what they used to be. We must tell ourselves the fundamental truth that as long as we don’t provide education for our own young ones, we would be creating a force that we would not be able to contain in future.

“Northern Nigeria must take education seriously; we lag behind in education; we have the highest number of out of school children today. The activities of bandits and terrorists have destroyed the education fabrics and basis of northern Nigeria.

“The school we used to call our own has been deserted because bandits have once attacked the school and took hostage of students and some teachers,” he added.