‘It Brings Me Happiness’ – Adewale Ayuba On Why He Converted To Christianity

Adewale Ayuba, a popular Fuji singer, has opened up about his conversion from Islam to Christianity.

Ayuba accepted his own choice and urged others to respect it, citing his difficulties praying in Arabic and his comfort in the teachings of Jesus Christ.

He said that Bible lines like “Seek Him first” and “I am the way, the truth, and the life” had a great impact on him, pushing him to accept Christianity.

The singer revealed this during an interview on comedian Teju Babyface’s ‘King of Talk’ podcast, which was shared on YouTube Tuesday.

Ayuba stressed that religion is a relationship that people have with God on a personal level, saying that Christians and Muslims have the same God.

He said: “People claim Ayuba is a Muslim. Have they seen me in the mosque? If I were practising Islam, wouldn’t someone have noticed? Why is this an issue? Can they let me be? They say I should pray five times daily, but I’m not; yet, no one has approached me. Perhaps they’re indifferent to my life.

“My mother is an Alhaja, and although my father never went to Mecca, we practice Islam at home. So, my name is Ayub, which is Job in the Bible. When you mention Anabi Isa, you’re referring to Jesus Christ. I need help understanding Arabic. It’s not that being a Muslim is good or bad. When I attempted to practice it, I had to summon some Alphas to help me communicate with God because I didn’t understand Arabic. I questioned whether I should continue despite all that God has done for me, needing others to intercede on my behalf.”

The Fuji star revealed his dissatisfaction with how Nigerians practise religion, claiming that he was accused of labelling Muslims as killers.

READ MORE: God Called Me Because Of My Stubbornness, You Can’t Do His Work Without It – Pastor Yul Edochie Reveals

He said: “Would I call my mother a killer? There isn’t an album of mine where I haven’t referenced Muslim words. We worship God. When we look at Indians, can we say God doesn’t bless them? Similarly, are the Chinese not blessed? In Nigeria, Christianity encompasses various denominations like Cherubim and Seraphim. So, there are many facets to God. Nigeria is unique in facing its problems; instead of addressing our national issues, we dwell on trivial matters.

“To me, religion is akin to education. However, I chose Jesus Christ because he proclaimed, ‘I am the truth, the way, and the life.’ This is my personal choice, and it brings me happiness. He invites us to reach out to him exclusively. Many of my band members are Muslims, and we pray together. Would I reject their prayers in Arabic, believing they are cursing me? Consider that Moses is Musa and Ibrahim is Abraham. I was unable to attend Arabic school due to my profession. I prefer to worship where I feel closest to my God.”

Watch him speak below…