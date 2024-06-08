‘It’s Shocking’ — Shehu Sani Mocks Governors For Rejecting N60,000 Minimum Wage Proposal



Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central lawmaker, on Friday, described as shocking the Governors’ opposition to a minimum wage of N60,000 for civil servants.

During the ongoing negotiations by the tripartite committee, the Federal Government had at one point made an offer of N60,000 as new minimum wage.

The offer was, however, swiftly rejected by the organized Labour, who demanded over N494,000 as minimum wage.

Governors of the 36 States of the Federation however rejected the N60,000 minimum wage proposed by the Federal Government.

In a statement on Friday the Director Media and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Hajiya Halimah Salihu Ahmed said the N60,000 wage was not realistic, arguing that if implemented, it would force some states in the country to be borrowing to pay workers’ salaries.

Reacting via X, “Governors’ opposition to N60,000 as minimum wage in spite of the unprecedented increase in Federal allocation is shocking.”

Making mockery of the latest minimum wage of N62,000 proposed by the Federal Government he wrote, “62k means 10k for each of the 6 geopolitical zone and 2k represents FCT.”

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had on Monday embarked on indefinite strike after rejecting the federal government’s N60, 000 offer as minimum wage.