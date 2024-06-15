“I’ve Lost Respect For Finidi George” – Victor Osimhen (Video)

Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has berated his national team’s coach, Finidi George, adding that he has lost respect for him.

It was gathered that Osimhen, in a live video via his Instagram page, on Saturday, condemned Finidi over some comments on his attitude towards the Nigeria football team.

The super Eagles’ manager, who has reportedly resigned from his role as Super Eagles coach barely two months after the Nigeria Football Federation, appointed him, said to have invited Osimhen for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic.

Unfortunately, Osimhen pulled out of the must-win qualifiers because he was battling a muscle injury.

When coach Finidi George was asked why the Napoli’s forward wasn’t in his squad for the qualifiers, the former Enyimba of Aba head coach reportedly said he wouldn’t beg the 25-year-old Napoli striker to play for the national team.

This statement didn’t sit well with the reigning Africa Player Of The Year winner. Hence, he took to his Instagram Live session to share his side of the story.

In the Instagram Live session, Osimhen stressed that he had evidence to prove that he had explained to George that he was injured and even requested to be in the camp with the national team to motivate his teammates.

He said: “I knew things like these would happen and that’s why I have the videos and screenshots of when I called Finidi while I was with the doctor in Germany.

“I got injured in our (Napoli’s) last game against Lecce and I went to the MRI scan. And I called Finidi there for him to listen to the doctor too.

“I called him (Finidi) and asked him to allow me to come to the camp to be with the boys and I spoke to some of my teammates too but he said I have to be with my family.

“I’m not addressing anything, everybody knows I play my heart out whenever I’m playing for the club or national team. I’ll share the screenshot and videos of my conversation with Finidi for the sake of those believing what Finidi said.

“I’ve lost respect for that man because before I disrespect anybody, I always respect them.”