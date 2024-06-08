James Brown Visits Bobrisky In Kirikiri Prison, Dresses As Man

Popular crossdresser James Chukwueze Obialor, also known as James Brown, paid a visit to his controversial colleague, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky, on Friday, June 7.

James Brown, who posted photos of himself and his crew meeting with jail officials, stated that he visited his colleague in Kirikiri, Lagos state, to check on him.

The Princess of Africa also sparked responses when he arrived at the prison dressed as a man.

Sharing pictures from his visit, he wrote captioned,

“I went to KIREKIRE PRISON to visit BOBRISKY to know if she alright.”

See some reactions below…

nene_george wrote: “We’ve actually missed mommy of Lagos. The internet has been quiet since he’s been gone. Abeg free our mommy, she’s a good guy!!! 😩”

the_real_bossbae said: “U for dress like woman make dem carry u enter too 😂”

zsavier_optimum_hairlaundry stated: “Sometimes it’s the people you do not expect that will come through for you in your trying times”

donchidoo reacted: “Dem suppose arrest you join am make he get gist partner 😂😂”

symply__matty asked: “Is he for real😂 no add to my anger this night o”

temi_fowosere: “Why u no wear skirt and heels go?”

