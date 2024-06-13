Japa: Stay Back To Rescue Nigeria — VP Shettima To Doctors

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, urged Nigerian doctors to remain in the country and work with the current administration to improve the nation’s situation.

Speaking during a visit of the National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), led by its President, Bala Audu, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Shettima appealed to the doctors to resist overseas opportunities amid the ‘Japa’ syndrome.

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to their welfare and has deep empathy for those who choose to stay and serve their country.

READ ALSO: Democracy Day: “I Understand The Economic Difficulties We Face, I’ll Always Listen To You” – Tinubu Assures Nigerians

He further commended the significant contributions and sacrifices of Nigerian doctors in advancing healthcare delivery.

“Let us stay back and salvage this nation together. This is our country, the greatest black nation on earth, and a promising nation that we need to invest in,” Shettima said.

He also encouraged the NMA to motivate young doctors to specialise in key medical disciplines and to combat the activities of unqualified practitioners.