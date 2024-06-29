Jigawa Gov To Negotiate New Minimum Wage

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has disclosed that his government will negotiate a new minimum wage for workers in the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Organised Labour have been in loggerhead with the Federal Government over a new wage.

FG is proposing a sum of N62,000 offer, while Labour union is insisting on N250,000, adding that the union will beat done his proposal until government present a reasonable amount of money for the workers.

However, Governor Namadi in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, on Friday, disclosed that whatever FG picks as a new minimum wage, his government will negotiate with workers in the state on what to pay them.

He said: “We cannot say what we can offer because it is a matter of negotiation.

“Jigawa has not agreed on any figure because we have not even started the negotiation.

READ MORE: ‘You Can’t Dictate What To Pay As Minimum Wage’ – NLC To South Govs

“We put up a tripartite committee including the labour and stakeholders and we work together and then we agree on a figure.”

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress had earlier criticized the idea that states should independently determine their minimum wage.

It was gathered that the NLC made this known in a statement issued by its Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, on Thursday.

The statement partly reads: “This notion is not only dictatorial but also undermines the very essence as well as the model adopted for creating a national minimum wage in Nigeria.”