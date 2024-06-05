Joseph Aloba Interrogated By Police Following Petition By Oba Saheed Elegushi

Joseph Aloba, father of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, alias Mohbad, was interrogated by officers from the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos State, on Monday in response to a petition filed by Oba Saheed Elegushi.

Monisola Odumosu, the head of the Aloba legal team, stated on Tuesday that the petition constitutes cyberbullying, cyberstalking, and criminal defamation.

Odumosu noted that the claim followed Aloba’s recent interview.

The statement read in part, “Mr Aloba was invited by the police and led to the police station by the representatives of his legal team, Teri Wellington and Monisola Odumosu. The petition was written by Oba Saheed Elegushi who alleged that during one of Mr. Aloba’s interviews with a London-based blogger, he was criminally defamed.

“During the interview Mr. Aloba granted the London-based blogger, it was alleged that he said, ‘… his son was bullied and killed on the instruction of Oba Elegushi and that it was one Sam Larry that was sent to do the job…’”

According to the statement, Aloba reaffirmed that he had no intention of defaming or cyberstalking Oba Elegushi because he was trying to seek justice for his late son.

Odumosu went on to say that the late singer’s father explained that he had no proof to back up the claim against the king other than his late son’s petition and subsequent phone conversations with him.

Aloba was never taken into custody, Odumosu clarified, adding that the monarch, who was present at the meeting, requested a retraction.

“In fairness to Oba Elegushi, he only demanded the retraction of the defaming statements made by Mr Aloba on social media.

“Mr. Aloba was never arrested or detained. He was granted bail without stress. It is important to note that Mr. Aloba is still grieving the death of his son. He just lost a single star in the family firmament.

“Any grieving parent may on the spur of the moment make statements that may tend to be unreasonable. We only need to understand the geographical circumstances giving rise to his utterances.”