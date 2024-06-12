June 12: Police Warn Protesters Against Destruction Of Properties, Violation Of Other Citizen’s Rights

The Nigerian Police Force has issued warning against planned protest by some individuals and groups across the country on Democracy Day.

The force, in a statement made available by its Public Relations Officer, ACP, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday, placed its Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and State Command Commissioners of Police on red alert.

The statement reads: “Following recent moves by some groups mobilizing for a mass protest nationwide, the Nigeria Police Force reiterate that the right of citizens to protest is a right to peaceful protest only.

“The Nigeria police will protect the rights of all citizens including those on peaceful protest but will not look on to see the rights of other citizens being violated.

The force vowed to clampdown on any law violator, who intend to sabotage government’s properties.

“No decent society anywhere in the world will tolerate violent destruction of lives and property in the name of a protest. While the NPF is committed to protecting the rights of those on peaceful protest, it will not look on to see the rights of others being violated in the name of a mass protest,” the statement added.

“Those who want to stage a peaceful protest are advised to inform the police and request for police protection. Those who do otherwise should be ready to face the full weight of the law.

“Members of the public are again reminded that it is a criminal offence to tamper with the national grid or prevent/disrupt the transmission of electricity.

“It is equally unacceptable to cause disruption to any other critical infrastructure such as airports, hospitals, and other essential services, or violent picketing in whatever magnitude.”