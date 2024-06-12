June 12 Protest: ‘Go Face Boko Haram, Bandits, Kidnappers Terrorising Nigerians Unchallenged’ – Adeyanju Replies DSS

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has reacted to the warning given to Nigerians by the Department of State Service (DSS) against staging protests in some parts of the country during the celebration of Democracy Day.

On Tuesday, the DSS, via its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said some non-state actors are determined to “incite mass disaffection through demonstrations” that could turn violent.

Afunanya urged Nigerians to “resist any persuasions to be lawless or cause disorder and anarchy in the nation.”

Adeyanju however reacted via a Wednesday statement titled “DSS ALERT ON PLANNED #JUNE12ACTION: PROTEST IS AN INALIENABLE HUMAN RIGHT, IT MUST BE RESPECTED.”

“I am compelled to respond to the Department of State Services’ (DSS) public statement on the planned protests scheduled for June 12, 2024, regarding the worsening economic conditions of the Nigerian masses,” he said.

According to him, while the DSS has the responsibility to maintain national security, it is essential to recognise that freedom of expression and assembly are fundamental rights enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

He added that these “rights are the bedrock of democracy, and any attempt to suppress them is a threat to our democratic values and will be resisted through every available legal means.”

The statement read in part: “Ironically, the present administration of President Tinubu that rode to power on the back of protests and demonstrations is now threatening the fundamental rights of citizens. It is indeed hypocritical to attempt to stifle the same rights that were exercised by those who brought them to power.

“I urge the DSS and the Federal Government to respect citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly and expression. Rather than threatening protesters, they should go and face bandits, terrorists and kidnappers terrorizing Nigerians unchallenged.”

Adeyanju who urged Nigerians to exercise their rights peacefully and responsibly, called on security agencies to protect protesters and ensure their safety.

Information Nigeria reports that Muyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, also said in a statement that the police would not tolerate any disruption to the critical infrastructure, or actions capable of jeopardising public safety during the protest.

Adejobi said the police would protect the rights of those who engage in peaceful protest but would not tolerate violent demonstrations

He said: “Those who want to stage a peaceful protest are advised to inform the police and request for police protection.

“Those who do otherwise should be ready to face the full weight of the law. Members of the public are again reminded that it is a criminal offence to tamper with the national grid or prevent/disrupt the transmission of electricity.

“It is equally unacceptable to cause disruption to any other Critical Infrastructure such as airports, hospitals and other essential services, or violent picketing in whatever magnitude.”