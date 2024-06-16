“Junior Pope And I Had No Intimacy” – Ruby Ojiakor Squashes Dating Rumours

Ruby Ojiakor, a Nollywood actress, has finally addressed claims that late actor Junior Pope was in an extramarital relationship with her.

After Ruby persistently utilised her platform to seek justice for the actor who died in a boat accident while at work, rumours circulated that the actress was Junior Pope’s girlfriend.

Jennifer, the late actor’s widow, reinforced the suspicions by unfollowing Ruby on Instagram immediately after her husband’s funeral.

In a video message shared on the X platform, Ruby stated that Junior Pope was never her lover.

She also refuted accusations that the late star was not the father of her child, Royalty.

READ MORE: My Money Took Me Far In Bbnaija’s All Star Edition, Not Fans – Whitemoney Brags

“Junior Pope was never my boyfriend. There’s no intimacy between myself and Junior Pope. We never dated. Junior Pope was never my intimate friend. He was just my friend. He was more than a friend. He was my big brother,” she said.

“I also see a lot of posts, some persons will just screenshot and send to me and say, ‘Look at what they’re saying, they said he [Junior Pope] is Royalty’s father.’ I just looked at it and I laughed. How can people reason this way? Please and please, Junior Pope is not Royalty’s father. He’s not my daughter’s father. I just want to clarify this.”

Watch her speak below…