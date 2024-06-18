Justin Timberlake Arrested For Driving While Intoxicated On Long Island

Justin Timberlake, an American singer-songwriter, has been detained and charged with driving while drunk on Long Island in New York, according to a law enforcement official.

The source further confirmed Timberlake is anticipated to be charged later on Tuesday in Sag Harbour, which is located on the eastern part of Long Island.

The official spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because he was unable to publicly discuss aspects of the ongoing investigation.

Upon receiving comments from The Associated Press, Timberlake’s representative did not respond right away.

The singer was pulled over shortly after midnight amid leaving a restaurant with friends, a source informed DailyMail.com.

They said: ‘Justin was out to dinner with friends and there were cop cars stationed outside the restaurant, like there are most nights.

‘They look for people who are leaving after midnight who might have been drinking.’

