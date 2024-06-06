Kaduna Police Prevent Kidnapping Of Traditional Ruler, Launch Search For Missing Wife

The Paramount Ruler of the Ninzo Chiefdom, Alhaji Umar Musa, was the target of a foiled kidnapping attempt on Wednesday night, according to the Kaduna State Police Command.

The chiefdom is located within the state’s Sanga Local Government Area.

The spokesperson of the command, ASP Mansir Hassan, however, told the News Agency of Nigeria that “the whereabouts of the chief’s wife was still unknown.”

Mansir stated that security personnel have now been despatched to the forests surrounding Sanga in search of the wife.

The Ninzo Development Association, in a statement signed by its President and Secretary, Prof. Moses Audi and Silas Anche, respectively, “condemned the planned kidnap of their traditional ruler that led to the disappearance of his wife.”

However, the statement urged calm to allow the administration to carry out its responsibilities.

(NAN)