Kanayo Kanayo, a Nollywood actor, has issued a warning and clarion call to Nollywood movie makers over fast-rising actress Angel Unigwe.

The actress’ mother was criticised by the veteran in a video that he uploaded to his Instagram page on Friday for supposedly holding movie producers ransom.

He claimed to have heard accounts of her mother’s behaviour but had not believed them until it happened to him.

According to him, he hired the actress for an upcoming film and established an arrangement with her mother, which she broke.

In a note to film producers, Kanayo warned them not to cast the actress in any films or risk having their set interrupted by him.

READ MORE: God Called Me Because Of My Stubbornness, You Can’t Do His Work Without It – Pastor Yul Edochie Reveals

In his words,

“I am making this video to protect the entertainment industry in Nigeria. A particular woman has been holding producers to ransoms and it is unfortunate it has happened to me. Unfortunately she is Angel Unigwe’s mother. A contract is breached by every producers, orally or written and it’s all respected but I found out that immediately this woman takes money from you, everything changes. She took her daughter at 9pm when the particular date that we agreed hasn’t expired. She came at 9pm and took her daughter

I have gotten reports from people before it happened to me. This is a Clarion call to producers, I beg you in the name of professionalism, from this moment to the first day of July, 2024 any set that employs the services of Angel Unigwe, I will come to that set and make sure filming doesn’t hold. Her mother has been threatening many producers”.

Watch him speak below…