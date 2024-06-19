Kano APC Calls For Kwankwaso’s Arrest After Accusing FG Of Fueling Insecurity

Abdullahi Abbas, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kano State, has called on the security agencies to arrest Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

According to him, the former Kano Governor should be arrested for accusing the Federal Government of encouraging insecurity in the State.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Abbas urged security agencies to not only detain Kwankwaso, but to make him identify those allegedly recruiting Boko Haram terrorists under the Federal Government’s directive.

“We want to call on security agents in the strongest terms to arrest this man so that he reveals the identity of the people he referred to as enemies of the state working for the federal government to recruit Boko Haram terrorists and insurgents,” the statement said.

Kwankwaso’s allegations were made on Monday during a flag-off ceremony for the construction of an 85-kilometre rural road in his hometown, Madobi.

The APC Chairman, condemned the comments, suggesting they indicated a sinister plan by Kwankwaso to cause unrest in Kano.

“Kwankwaso has for long been a security threat to Kano and the nation in view of his antecedents,” Abbas alleged.

He accused Kwankwaso of leading a cult-like movement (Kwankwasiyya) and recruiting youths, mostly school dropouts, to perpetrate violence in the state.

The statement also recalled that before and during the 2023 election, numerous youths were allegedly recruited and empowered by Kwankwaso to intimidate the public through physical attacks and property destruction.

Abbas mentioned alleged threats made by the 2023 NNPP presidential candidate and his associates against judges during the legal battle over the governorship election.

Since the controversial appointment of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir, Abbas claimed that armed thugs have been stationed at the Emir’s Palace, where “illicit substances” are openly sold, posing a threat to nearby residents.

He added that the Federal Government would not be intimidated by threats from Kwankwaso.