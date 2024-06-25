Kano CP Who Disobeyed Gov. Yusuf’s Order To Evict Bayero Gets Promoted To AIG, New Officer Takes Over

Salman Dogo Garba has on Tuesday replaced Husani Gumel as the Commissioner of Police in Kano State.

Information Nigeria reports that a farewell ceremony was held at the Officers Mess Bompai Kano organised in honour of the former Commissioner of Police, Gumel, who was promoted to Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

Giving an update on the development, the State Police Command in a Wednesday post via X said: “CP Salman Dogo Garba assumed duty as the 46th Commissioner of Police of Kano State Police Command. The CP was born on 21st July 1966 at Ilorin West LGA of Kwara State. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology from ABU Zaria.

“He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 18th May 1992 as Cadet ASP. The exceptional law enforcement professional traversed so many sensitive positions across the Police Departments in different States.

“He was the Commissioner of Police manning the Force Armament before his current posting as CP Kano State Command.”

Speaking on the new position, Garba said “Upon my official assumption of duty as Commissioner of Police on 2nd May 2023, we faced several security challenges, including armed robbery, thuggery (Daba), car theft, the threats of banditry along the prone LGAs, kidnapping, and other violent crimes. These threats were endangering public safety and hindering governance and socioeconomic development in the state.”

He said the command faced numerous challenges at the peak of the Kano Chieftaincy tussle but remained committed and professional.

“The recent attempts by some political actors to politicise security issues around the Kano State Emirate Council are not insurmountable.

“The Police Command under my watch remained professional and committed to maintaining the peace and order. I am confident these challenges will soon be resolved. As I move on to my new assignment, I carry the experience, lessons, and memories from my time here.”

Gumel, in his remarks appreciated the officers and men of the Kano State Command for the tremendous support they accorded to him during his tenure as the CP, stressing that was the reason behind his success in Kano.

His promotion comes following his decision to decline the order of Governor Abba Yusuf, directing him to evict the deposed emir of the State, Ado Bayero from the Nasarawa mini palace.

Bayero, the 15th emir has been in court battles following the decision of Yusuf to reinstate Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi as 16th emir of the State.

Sanusi currently resides at the official lodge of the emir in Kofar Kudu, while Bayero occupies the Nassarawa mini palace which has caused palpable tension in Kano.

On May 23, the Kano House of Assembly passed an amended bill, which Governor Yusuf, signed into law.

The law repealed the 2019 version which divided the Kano emirate into five jurisdictions and was relied upon to dethrone Sanusi as emir in 2020.

On the same day the law was repealed, Sanusi was reinstated as Emir of Kano by kingmakers and the Governor.