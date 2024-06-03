Kano Gov To Declare State Of Emergency On Education

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, will on Tuesday, declare a state of emergency in the education sector to commemorate his administration’s first anniversary.

Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Governor’s spokesperson, said in a Sunday statement that the move aims to accelerate efforts to improve educational services and ensure quality education for all Kano residents.

According to him, the state of emergency declaration intends to expedite actions in delivering services and guaranteeing access to quality education across all levels – higher, secondary, and primary education.

The Governor who expressed concern about the declining state of the education sector and aims to propose definitive solutions to the current challenges.

The statement reads: “The declarationof a state of emergency in education is intended to hasten actions in delivering services to guarantee access to quality education for all in Kano.

“Concerned about the deteriorating state of the education sector, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is prepared to declare a state of emergency in education in order to expedite a comprehensive overhaul of the sector and propose a definitive solution to the current challenges in higher, secondary, and primary education.”

The event will convene all pertinent stakeholders in the field of education, including development partners, state and federal agencies, as well as esteemed dignitaries such as the Minister of Education, governors from other states, members of the academic community, and representatives from the media.