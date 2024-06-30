Kano Gov. To Recover N5.4bn Pension Funds Unremitted By Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Saturday, promised to retrieve over N5.4 billion workers’ pension funds unremitted by the previous administration in the State.

Yusuf stated this during the flag-off of the payment of N5 billion in gratuities to 4000 retirees in the state.

He stressed that payment of pension was not a privilege but a right.

According to him, it is unacceptable for anybody to deduct workers’ monthly pension contributions without remitting the funds to the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

He further asked the pensioners to write a petition to the State government demanding an investigation into the non-remittance of their monthly pension contributions by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration in the state.

His words: “The debacle we are in now is that all the money deducted from your monthly pension payments, amounting to over N5.4 billion was not remitted to the state treasury. Rather the funds were taken to personal accounts. But we are determined to get them back.”

The Governor revealed that he inherited N43 billion in pension arrears from his predecessor.