Kano Gov’t Orders Police To Evict Dethroned Bayero From Palace



The Kano State Government, on Thursday, directed the police to remove Aminu Ado Bayero, the 15th Emir of Kano, from the Nassarawa mini palace with immediate effect.

State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had issued a similar directive when Ado Bayero returned to the state two days after his dethronement.

At the time, he ordered police to arrest the dethroned monarch whom he accused of fueling tension, but more soldiers were deployed in the mini palace to provide security for Ado Bayero.

However, State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Isah Dederi, addressing journalists at Government House, Kano, said the dethroned monarch should be evicted because all is set for the reconstruction and renovation of the property.

READ ALSO: Court Sacks Emir Sanusi, Halts Implementation Of New Emirate Law In Kano

His words: “By the ruling of the Court, it has unequivocally. reaffirmed the validity of the law passed by Kano State House of Assembly and assented to by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano State on Thursday 23rd May, 2024 by 5:10pm. This part of the judgement is very fundamental to the entire matter.

“Further implication of the ruling is that all actions done by the Government before the emergence of the interim order of the honorable Court, are equally validated. This means that, the abolishing of the Five emirates created in 2019 is validated and the deposition of the Five emirs is also sustained by the Federal High Court. By implication this means that Muhammadu Sanusi II remains the emir of Kano.

“Following this Court’s ruling, Kano State Government has directed the State Commissioner of Police to remove the deposed emir of the 8 metropolitan local governments from the Government property where he is trespassing as Government has already concluded arrangements for the general reconstruction and renovation of the property including the demolishing and reconstruction of the dilapidated wall fence with immediate effect.”