Kanu’s Trial Needs Political Resolution — Atiku Says, Condemns Killing Of Abia Soldiers

Nigeria’s former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, called for a political solution to the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The call came after the killing of soldiers in Aba, Abia State during Thursday’s sit-at-home declared by IPOB across the South-East.

Condemning the killing, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, stated that exploring a political solution for Kanu, who is facing treason charges will help calm tension in the region.

“The violence that led to the killing of soldiers and civilians in Abia State on Thursday stands condemned.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who may have lost a loved one. May their souls rest in peace. But even more profound is the impact of yesterday’s sit-at-home in the Southeast region of our country on students writing WAEC examinations.

READ ALSO: Atiku’s Decision To Be Blind To Tinubu’s Achievements Shows Envy — APC

“The veil of the so-called Unknown Gun Men hiding undercover to unleash death and mayhem must be lifted to ensure that criminal elements are separated from legitimate agitators.

“To this end, without prejudice to the ongoing legal processes, I think the time has come to explore a political resolution to the Nnamdi Kanu and other associated issues. I believe that this will diffuse the compressor cooker situation in the region. It will be a win-win for all parties,”Atiku wrote via X.

Meanwhile, the Military High Command promised to bring overwhelming military pressure on IPOB over the killing of the five soldiers.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, in a statement on Friday, said the military would be fierce in its response to the dastard act and would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat.

He said the troops of Operation UDO KA deployed at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Areas adjourning Aba metropolis in Abia were attacked and sadly killed by terrorists of IPOB.