Katsina Killings: FG Seems Helpless; Banditry, Terrorism Now Routine – Atiku



Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has accused the Federal Government of being lackadaisical about tackling insecurity despite its allocation in the budget.

He disclosed this on Tuesday while to the killing of residents in Gidan Bofa and Dan Nakwabo, Kankara Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

Bandits had attacked the two villages on Sunday afternoon, killing 15 people in Gidan Boka village and another five in Dan Nakwabo.

Abubakar Sadiq, police spokesperson in Katsina, said on Monday that the bandits also killed four officers; three inspectors, one corporal, as well as two members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps.

Reacting to the situation via X, Atiku said banditry and terrorism have become a routine in the country.

“I am saddened by reports of the attack on Yargoje village in Kankara LGA of Katsina State, which claimed scores of lives and the kidnap of vulnerable women and children.

“It is also sad that the bandits ambushed the police armoured personnel carrier responding to the distress call at Gidan Tofa and Dan Nakwabo villages, killing four police officers and two members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps.

“Most worrisome to me is that these acts of banditry and terrorism have become routine, with the government seemingly helpless and nonchalant about it despite the enormous annual budget for defence,” he wrote.

Atiku further called on the Federal Government to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

“While I sympathise with the families of the victims, I will once again call on the government to be alive to its responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the citizens,” he said.