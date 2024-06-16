Kidnapped Retired School Principal Regains Freedom In Akwa Ibom

Akparawa Ezekiel Paul, a retired secondary school principal who was kidnapped in Akwa Ibom last week, has been released.

His abductors, who had previously sought N20 million in ransom, released him in the early hours of Saturday.

ASP Timfon John, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, confirmed this to reporters in Uyo on Saturday.

She said that the man had been reunited with his family after being set free unhurt.

According to the PPRO, “the man has regained his freedom unhurt and has been reunited with his family”.

Although it was not known whether a ransom was paid, his abductors were still negotiating with the family for N20 million before lowering their demand to N5 million.

His senior brother, Augustine Paul Akpan, who is an Arch-Bishop in the African Church Nigeria, said this shortly after being released.

“Akparawa Ezekiel was released early this morning by the kidnappers. We will be taking him to the hospital for rest and treatment.

” We thank the police for their efforts and all those who have prayed with us throughout the difficult period for his safe release”, he said.

Akparawa Ezekiel was kidnapped at his compound at Ikot Abasi Akpan in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area on Sunday, June 9, at 7:00 a.m., while preparing for Mass at St. Pius X Parish.