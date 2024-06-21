Kidnappers Strike In Ogun, Abduct Pregnant Woman On Her Way To Hospital To Deliver

A pregnant woman named Mrs Ogunbunmi has reportedly been kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Ogun State.

Mrs. Ogunbunmi, who is due for delivery, was alleged to have left her home in Oke Lantoro for the State General Hospital in Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

According to reports, her husband, Ogunbunmi Lateef, claimed to have received a WhatsApp message informing him of his wife’s kidnap by the abductors.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the occurrence and stated that the suspected kidnapping was reported to the Command.

She said, “One Ogunbunmi Lateef of Oke Lantoro reported that his pregnant wife due for delivery left home for State Hospital Ijaiye Abeokuta.

“He received a WhatsApp message confirming the abduction of his wife by unknown armed men.”