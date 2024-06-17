Kidnapping With Boats, Ransoms’ Demand In Foreign Currency Spells ‘Heightened Insecurity’ For Nigeria – Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, says the use of boats for kidnap and demand for ransoms in foreign currency have worsened Nigeria’s economic instability.

This is as he expressed worry over the kidnap of the Managing Director of Fouani Company, Mohamed Fouani, alongside other three Lebanese, in Lagos State.

In a post via X on Sunday lamented that insecurity has continued to threaten the country’s existence.

He also condemned the reported attack on Dudun Doki village of Gwadabawa local government area of Sokoto State, where gunmen killed over ten people and abducted many.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party said the country must strive to put an end to the terror attacks and the attendant loss of lives.

His words: “Again, insecurity has continued to rage through the country, causing severe economic instability and threatening our national existence.

“I was saddened to hear about the kidnap of the Managing Director of Fouani Company, Mohamed Fouani, alongside other three Lebanese, in Lagos.

“The use of boats for kidnap, and demand for ransoms in foreign currency, marks a new and more ugly dimension to the heightened insecurity we are combatting with, and have worsening socio-economic implications.

“Similarly, today, which is supposed to be a holy day, it was also reported that gunmen attacked Dudun Doki village of Gwadabawa local government area of Sokoto State, killing over ten people and abducting many.

“We must strive to put an end to these terror attacks and the attendant loss of lives. I continue to urge that more concerted efforts be made to safely rescue Mr Fouani and other many abductees, from the hands of their captors.

“I also encourage the government, and the security agencies, to employ more stringent measures against insecurity in our country. May Almighty Allah accept our prayers for our nation on this day, show us mercy and intervene in our situation.”