Killers Of Abia Soldiers Must Be Fished Out, Offence Treasonable — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, condemned the killing of soldiers in Abia State.

He termed the killing by gunmen as a treasonable offence that must be punished.

Recall that no less than five soldiers were killed on Thursday by gunmen who were reportedly enforcing the sit-at-home directive of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the State.

The gunmen opened fire on a military checkpoint at Obikabia junction in Aba, killing the soldiers and setting their patrol vehicles ablaze.

In a statement on Saturday, Tinubu directed the security agencies to fish out the killers of the soldiers and those asking residents to sit at home.

The president described the killings as “unwarranted barbaric and evil acts”.

His words: “Our soldiers and the police have the onerous duty to protect all of us from aggressors and non-state actors. Hundreds of them have paid the ultimate price in fulfilment of their duty, while some have experienced the indignity of being manhandled by the people they protect.

“They surely do not deserve the mindless attacks by unruly elements in our society.”

Tinubu assured that justice will be served, warning perpetrators not to be under any illusion that the government will not act appropriately when the lives of state agents are taken.

“The federal government will come down heavily against those who have made it a habit to needlessly attack the officers and men of our armed forces.

“On no account should anyone, under any guise, have the audacity to kill agents of state.

“I want to make it clear that the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the armed forces have the capacity to crush violent non-state actors, making our communities unsafe.

“I urge security agencies not only to fish out the masterminds and perpetrators of the Aba attack but also those calling on people to stay at home. Their action is nothing but a treasonable offence.

“The fact that the security forces are exercising necessary restraints should not be mistaken for weakness.”

Tinubu who sympathised with the families of the slain soldiers and the entire armed forces, urged officers on peacekeeping duty not to be discouraged by the unfortunate incident in Aba.