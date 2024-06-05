The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Shehu Gabam, has vowed to challenge the verdict that confirmed the victory of Governor Usman Ododo of All Progressive Party.

Recall that the state’s Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, affirmed Ododo as the duly elected governor of Kogi State.

Meanwhile, the SDP chairman, while addresing journalists on Tuesday, in Abuja, alleged irregularities and corruption in the delivery process of the judgment.

Gabam added that the tribunal verdict, which was already in the public domain at the time the judgment was being delivered, was a miscarriage of justice aimed at disenfranchising the people of Kogi State.

He said: “One of the grounds the Tribunal predicated the dismissal of our petition is our alleged failure to demonstrate infractions which occurred on the BVAS machines which we had no access to.

“Thirty minutes into the delivery of the judgment, it was published by Sahara Reporters. How did they get the judgment?”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that on May 27, the tribunal sat in Abuja, upheld Ododo’s November 11, 2023 electoral victory, saying that SDP’s petition was bereft of substance and accordingly dismissed it.

The three-member panel of justices, headed by Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu, held that the petitioners the SDP, and its candidate, Murtala Ajaka, failed to prove the allegations of over-voting and non-compliance-with the Electoral Act 2022 in the petition.