Kogi: Your Anti-Corruption War Hypocritical, Disclose Yahaya Bello’s Whereabout To EFCC – PDP Chieftain Tackles Gov Ododo

Usman Okai Austin, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, has accused Governor Usman Ododo, of obstructing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting the former Governor of the State, Yahaya Bello.

Bello has been in a running battle with the anti-graft agency over alleged involvement in the mismanagement of the State fund to the tune of N80.2billion during his tenure.

In a statement on Friday, Okai said Ododo was reportedly seen with Bello during the Sallah celebration and questioned his commitment to fighting corruption.

Speaking on the recently enacted Kogi State anti-corruption bill, Okai accused Ododo of hypocrisy and labelled the legislation as a mockery of the entire anti-corruption system.

He also urged Ododo to demonstrate his dedication to fighting corruption by taking concrete steps to hand over Yahaya Bello to the EFCC for investigation.

“Usman Ododo was seen accompanying Bello to a Sallah celebration in Okene, despite Bello’s alleged involvement in corrupt activities.

READ ALSO: N80 Billion Fraud: ‘Political Masters Shielding Yahaya Bello, Disgracing Nigeria’ – EFCC

“This perceived complicity has raised concerns about the governor’s true intentions in the fight against corruption and has prompted calls for him to take decisive action to uphold the rule of law.

“As a prominent figure in Kogi State politics, it is imperative that governor Ododo addresses these concerns and takes concrete steps to demonstrate his commitment to combating corruption and promoting good governance in Kogi State.

“Despite his declaration to ‘attack corrupt practices and make it impossible for corruption to thrive,’ his actions suggest otherwise.

“To genuinely demonstrate his dedication to fighting corruption, Governor Ododo must take concrete steps, such as handing Yahaya Bello over to the EFCC for investigation.

“Until then, his actions will be seen as hypocritical and obstructing the anti-corruption war.

“We urge Governor Ododo to practice what he preaches and take meaningful action against corruption by handing over the wanted Bello to the EFCC.” the statement read.