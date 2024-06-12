Korede Bello Credits Father’s Warning For His Decision To Avoid Smoking

Korede Bello, a Nigerian singer, has spoken about how his environment drove him to smoke cannabis when he was younger.

The musician stated that he eventually gave up the habit after realising that it was not his “thing.”

During a recent episode of the ‘Say My Piece’ podcast hosted by actress Omotunde Adebowale David, aka Lolo1, which was published on Instagram on Tuesday, Bello revealed that as a boy, he witnessed his father smoking.

“I tried weed before but it’s not my thing. Very early on in my life, I mean not in my life like when I was a child, but it was just something that people did around me also and this is something about myself I have a very addictive personality so whatever I find pleasurable it can turn into an addiction,” he said.

Despite his father’s smoking habit and sending him on errands to buy cigarettes, the musician claimed his father advised him not to smoke.

“My dad used to smoke a lot of cigarettes and as a child, he used to send me to get him cigarettes. I noticed something then, he used to cough a lot so I’d ask him ‘Daddy why are you coughing?’ and he’d tell me ‘It’s because of the cigarette. So if you don’t wanna cough like me, don’t smoke’,” Bello recalled.

He added that because of his father’s counsel and his own experience, he got the belief that smoking is “unhealthy.”

Watch the interview below…