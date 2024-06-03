Kubwa General Hospital Shuts Down As Staff Join Labour Strike

Medical staff at the Kubwa General Hospital have refused to treat patients in accordance with the Nigeria Labour Congress’s enforced strike, leaving patients stranded.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress began an industrial strike on Monday to protest the Federal Government’s proposed N60,000 minimum wage.

While the hospital gates were unlocked, a couple of nurses were seen packing their bags to leave, however it was unclear whether this was due to the end of their shift.

A hospital employee at the Radiology Unit advised patients who came in for scans that the hospital would not be attending to them due to the strike.

“We are not attending to patients today, because of the strike”, she told the patients.

A patient at the Accident and Emergency Wards Pharmacy, who did not disclose her name, said that she had made payments but was denied medication and a refund since the facility was closed due to the strike.

“They collected money and refused to give us the drugs. Even the medicine too. If they knew they wouldn’t attend to anyone because of the strike, why did they open?” she said.

While the Post-Natal ward and Laboratory Units appeared to be running normally, it was gathered that hospital workers were attempting to attend to as many patients as possible before the labour unions arrived to enforce the strike.