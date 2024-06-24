Lagos: Laide Bakare Fined For Driving On BRT Lane, Police Dispel Harassment Rumors

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer for Lagos State Command, has stated that actress Laide Bakare was stopped for violating traffic laws and punished for the crime.

In the early hours of Sunday, Bakare fiercely criticised law enforcement officials on her Instagram page, stating that they forced their way into her car and drove her 14-year-old daughter away to an unknown place.

According to her, the incident occurred on Saturday along the Ikorodu expressway after the police accused her of driving on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Lane.

“For the first time, I experienced the brutal way Nigerians are being treated along that axis.

“I can’t imagine how someone with a brain and sanity will enter someone’s car and drive it away with a minor in it.

“My daughter was left terrified over the incident, a lot of things are happening in this country that needs to be attended to.

“The police only target big cars and vulnerable people to exploit and rob. Just because they needed our ATM card to take out N70,000,” she said.

Hundeyin responded on Sunday on the X platform, stating that the actress violated traffic restrictions and paid a fee as punishment.

“You were stopped for contravening traffic laws by driving on the BRT lane.

“You chose to create a scene. You chose to remain out of your vehicle when it was being taken to Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) office.

“The officers were not going to succumb to your gimmick to hold them down at that spot.

“You rightly paid the correct fine for your offence – N70,000 – into government coffers.

“You left with the receipt and your vehicle. Not a finger was laid on you,” the PPRO said.

