Lagos LGA Takes Proactive Measure, Suspends School Food Vendors Over Cholera Outbreak

The Agege Local Government Area in Lagos has suspended food vendors from operating in schools under the council as part of measures to curb the spread of the cholera outbreak in the state.

Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, the council’s Chairman, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.

According to the chairman, efforts have been made to raise awareness among market stakeholders and schools via radio in order to prevent an outbreak within the community.

“We have suspended all school food vendors to ensure the safety of the pupils and students.

“We have informed both the pupils and students on radio stations to come with their foods to ensure their safety from the cholera disease.

“This development will allow us to detect and prevent the outbreaks in our community,” he said.

Egunjobi also stated that schools were visited and inspected to ensure the children’s health and environmental safety.

According to him, market traders in various areas were also educated and encouraged to practise environmental hygiene in order to prevent the spread.

“We are working tirelessly to prevent the menace of cholera outbreak in our community.

“We are using various means to talk to our people, through landlord associations and others, to caution them on ensuring hygiene in preparing foods and drinks.

“We urge residents to acquaint themselves with precautionary measures against the deadly cholera disease outbreak.”

According to NAN, the deadly disease has spread to over 30 states, with 417 cases and 24 deaths reported in Lagos.

(NAN)