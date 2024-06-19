Lagos Police Apprehend Hammer-Wielding Suspect In Attempted Murder Case

The Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command detained a suspect on Monday night for “using a hammer to inflict serious injury to the head of a 65-year-old man” near Pako Bus Stop in Iyana Ipaja.

According to a statement released on the X platform on Tuesday, RRS officers on patrol noticed the attack and intervened around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

The statement partly read, “The suspect, Sodiq Ishola, 29 years old, was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Iyana Ipaja area after he was restrained and arrested from inflicting further injuries to the head of his victim (name withheld).

“Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the suspect and one accomplice trailed the victim and his wife from Lagos Island on a bike to Iyana Ipaja before Ishola descended on him.”

Before being arrested by RRS operatives on patrol, Ishola was said to have inflicted severe injuries on his victim’s head.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the statement, and the suspect was transferred to RRS Headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja.

CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, the RRS Commander, was reportedly claimed to have ordered the suspect’s transfer to the State Criminal Investigations Department for further inquiry.

