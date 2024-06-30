Lagos Police Arrest Two Robbery Suspects, Recover Locally Made Firearm

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Musa Ibrahim (30) and Ibrahim Danjuma (22), two robbery suspects who attacked a woman in her shop in the Imude area of the state’s Ojo Local Government Area.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s public relations officer, confirmed the arrest on his X platform on Sunday.

He said the suspects were arrested with the help of community members.

He wrote, “30-year old Musa Ibrahim and 22-year old Ibrahim Danjuma robbed a woman in her shop at about 11pm in the Imude area of Ojo LGA. The police were alerted and a patrol team from Ilemba Hausa Division swiftly responded.

“The suspects were apprehended with the help of community members. A locally made firearm was recovered. Indeed, security is everyone’s business.”

