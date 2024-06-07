Lagos Police Crack Down On Car Theft, Arrest 4 Suspects

The Lagos State Police Command has verified the arrest of Kazeem Ahmed, a guy who specialised in utilising fake master keys to steal vehicles in the state’s Ikorodu area.

Ethel Ohamadike, Young Eze, 31, and Chukwuwando Okoye, 38, were also arrested for allegedly purchasing the stolen automobiles from Ahmed.

According to reports, Ahmed mainly targets vehicles parked outside their buildings.

Following the theft of the automobiles, it was discovered that Ahmed normally sold them to auto parts merchants in the state’s Ladipo market region.

After receiving the vehicles, the auto parts supplier typically disassembles them into various pieces for resale to unsuspecting customers that patronise the market.

Speaking with Punch, a source who declined to be identified since he is not permitted to speak to the media claimed Ahmed was arrested after someone who suspected him of criminal activity reported the matter to the police.

The source said, “Kazeem Ahmed specialises in removing vehicles from where it was parked with different fabricated master keys. So, when people started suspecting his criminal activities in the area, a report was made against him.

“It was after the report was made that the police arrested him and also recovered a vehicle and what he usually used to steal the vehicles. He was arrested at Lucky Fiber.”

When contacted, Benjamin Hundeyin, the state Police Public Relations Officer, stated that following Ahmed’s arrest, an investigation was expanded to the Ladipo market, where three people were arrested in connection with the incident.

He said, “Information was received from a good citizen about the nefarious act of one Kazeem Ahmed, 42, who specialises in removing vehicles from where they were parked with different fabricated master keys.

“Based on the strength of this information, operatives of the Lagos State Command investigated and arrested the suspect at the Lucky Fiber area of Ikorodu, Lagos, and one Toyota Camry saloon car was recovered from him.

“Investigations led police operatives to the Ladipo auto parts market, where one Ethel Ohamadike, who bought and sold the stolen cars, was also arrested.”

READ MORE: “Everyone Coming To Greet Us Are With Guns” – Portable Shares His Observation In The US

Hundeyin added that subsequent inquiry took the operatives to another plaza in the same market, where the two other people Ethel sold the autos to were apprehended.

Hundeyin said, “The two people are one Young Eze, 31, and Chukwuwando Okoye, 38, who were also arrested and two Toyota Camry saloon cars were recovered. All the exhibits and suspects are in police custody while the investigation is ongoing.”