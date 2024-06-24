Lagos Police Launch Investigation Into Murder Of Inspector By Naval Personnel

The Lagos State Police Command has launched an inquiry into the alleged murder of a police inspector by several Naval officers in the Okokomaiko area of Ojo.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Command’s spokesperson, verified this to NAN on Sunday.

Hundeyin stated that a report on the occurrence was received by the Okokomaiko Police Station at 4.30 p.m. on Saturday from several members of the public.

He said the findings revealed that some police officers on a routine patrol along Igbo-Elerin attempted to impound a motorbike riding against traffic at the Beno Filling Station.

According to the spokesperson, two individuals on the motorbike dressed in mufti and claiming to be naval officers resisted arrest and attacked the police officers.

“Other Naval personnel in uniform arrived at the scene and supported their colleagues in the attack.

“It was when one Inspector slumped and was unconscious, that the Naval personnel escaped from the scene.

“The inspector was rescued and rushed to a hospital in the area, where he was confirmed dead.

“The body has been deposited at the Idi-Araba Mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy, while investigation is ongoing,” he said.