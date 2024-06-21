LASTMA Cracks Down On Illegal Garages, Confiscates 40 Vehicles In Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confiscated 25 commercial and 15 private vehicles that were operating illegal garages and generating traffic congestion in the Oyingbo, Ijora, and Idumota areas.

This was revealed via a post on LASTMA’s X account on Friday, June 21.

According to LASTMA, the operation targeted unauthorised garages, causing traffic congestion in the Oyingbo, Ijora, and Idumota neighbourhood.

Kayode Odunuga led the team, which received supervision from Sola Giwa, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation.

The post reads in part, “In a decisive move to restore order and ensure the free flow of traffic, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, specifically targeted illegal garages that have been a persistent source of congestion and inconvenience for residents and commuters.”

He noted that this endeavour is part of the government’s overall aim to improve transportation efficiency and maintain road safety.

Giwa emphasised the need of enforcing traffic rules to guarantee a smooth flow of traffic.

“Illegal garages have been a significant challenge in our quest to maintain a seamless traffic flow in Lagos. These impoundments send a strong message to all offenders that the state will not tolerate activities that disrupt public order and endanger the lives of our citizens,” he said.

According to Giwa, the move is part of a larger push to improve the city’s transport network while also maintaining road safety.

“Our goal is to create a safe and orderly environment for all road users and this action is a crucial step in that direction.”

The targeted districts include Oyingbo, Ijora, and Idumota, which have high traffic congestion owing to unauthorised parking and improvised garages.

LASTMA’s action centred on removing these roadblocks and improving traffic conditions in these critical areas.

Residents and business owners have expressed support for the government’s measures, citing the good influence on their daily lives.

LASTMA has guaranteed the public that the operation will continue and expand to other areas of the city where illegal garages and related activities are common.

Giwa emphasised the necessity of all vehicle owners and operators adhering to the state’s traffic laws and collaborating with authorities to avoid fines.

He reiterated the government’s primary goal of making Lagos more pleasant and habitable for all.

Giwa urged drivers to treat the roads as their own and to immediately report any broken down or abandoned trailers to LASTMA.

