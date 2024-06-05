Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, posited that the Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi, is a resourceful individual that the upper legislative chamber needs.

The Bauchi senator was suspended for three months in March for alleging that the 2024 budget of was padded by N3 trillion.

The red chamber however recalled Ningi after he had spent more than two months on suspension.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Akpabio said, “Distinguished Senator Abdul Ningi, you are a very resourceful person needed in the 10th Senate.

“Your electorate from Bauchi central senatorial district voted for you. You are welcome, and let bygones be bygones.”

Ningi also thanked the Senate for recalling him.

His words: “Mr President, distinguished colleagues, I rise with profound humility to commend the senate, its president, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the senate leadership, and the minority caucus for recalling me from suspension.

“I was in Turkey when the news got to me last week, and I’m very appreciative of the gesture.

“I’m happy to be back at home because the National Assembly is like home to me, having served as house leader, deputy senate leader in the past, and now as one of the distinguished serving senators.

“I also thank my state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, the people of Bauchi state and other Nigerians who reached out to me in one way or the other during the period that has now been put behind.”